Vijay Deverakonda can’t stop wearing his gray chappals at Liger promotions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:47 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Off late, actor Vijay Deverakonda has been appearing at almost all promotional outings of his upcoming film Liger sporting flip-flops worth not more than Rs 200 probably. And, this casual look has been grabbing eyeballs.

It was actor Ranveer Singh who first pointed out Vijay’s comfy chappal look at the trailer launch of the film earlier in July. Ranveer took a dig at the Arjun Reddy actor and said, “Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu.”

This statement evidently seems to have not influenced Vijay as since then Vijay was spotted wearing those gray slippers at every promotional event.

At another event in Mumbai, the actor was wearing an anti-fit pair of black pants and a loose black shirt. What again grabbed everyone’s attention are his humble gray slippers that he was sporting.

Vijay’s stylist Harmann Kaur told Pinkvilla, an entertainment news portal, that he decided to wear clothes that look close to his character in the film and insisted on an ‘underdog’ look.

“I was all prepped to make it a top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said, let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look. He specifically asked me for the basic chappals, and initially, I was a little hesitant. Still, I also always trust Vijay’s dressing-up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country,” the celebrity stylist told Pinkvilla.

Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut and will release on August 25. It’s backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.