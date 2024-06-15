Vijay Deverakonda drops pic with Rashmika from ‘Dear Comrade’

Image posted by actor Vijay Devarakonda. 'Dear Comrade' will complete 5 years on July 26. The movie is helmed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a throwback photo with actress and his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of ‘Dear Comrade‘ on Saturday morning to celebrate the film’s huge milestone.

Taking to Instagram stories, Vijay posted a still from favourite song of his career. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Because DC hit 400 Mil. Resharing favourite song of my career so far.#Kadalalle.”

The film failed to perform at the box office, but it still achieved over 400 million views on YouTube. On Friday, Vijay expressed his feelings and posted a still of himself with Rashmika from the movie. In the picture, Vijay and Rashmika are seen sitting near a river.

He wrote, “400 million of you saw it. Dear Comrade – from the sadness we felt on the day of release in 2019 to the immense love we have for the film till today. Dear Comrade is a film I loved making, a story I loved telling.”

Rashmika re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “400Mill love, Dear Comrade was and will always be super special to me.”

‘Dear Comrade’ is an intense and powerful story between Rashmika, a cricketer and Vijay who is a student leader and has anger management issues. ‘Dear Comrade’ will complete 5 years on July 26. The movie is helmed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen in the tentatively titled upcoming film ‘SVC59’. After ‘Family Star‘, Vijay Deverakonda will team up with producer Dil Raju for this project. Apart from this, Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up once again with director Rahul Sankrityan for his 14th movie, following their collaboration on ‘Taxiwaala’.

The actor made the announcement on his birthday, May 9, after revealing his 13th film earlier in the day with director Ravi Kiran Kola. Taking to his X account, Vijay announced the news of ‘VD14’ on Thursday, along with a fresh movie poster.

The film is described as a period-action drama set in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, with Mythri Movie Makers producing it. Rashmika, on other hand, is all set to kickstart shooting for the much-anticipated action thriller ‘Sikandar’ co-starring Salman Khan.

She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles. Rashmika Mandanna is also busy shooting Kubera which stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.