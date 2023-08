Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Reveal Their Favourite Actors | Kushi Movie Interview | Telangana Today

Here is the video of the two Tollywood stars revealing their favourite actors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi is going to be released on September 1, 2023.

The actors started their promotions, and as a part of it, they revealed their favourite actors in an interview with anchor Suma.

