Vijay Deverakonda to celebrate Ugadi with Zee Telugu’s special event

Zee Telugu has decided to treat its audience with a special show ‘Family Startho Ugadi Ummadi Kutumbam’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 07:10 PM

Hyderabad: As the Telugu States are now gearing up to celebrate a new beginning, Ugadi, get ready for an extraordinary celebration with Zee Telugu’s special show ‘Family Startho Ugadi Ummadi Kutumbam’. A spectacle of joy and entertainment, the show will also see Telugu heartthrob, Vijay Deverakonda, wooing his fans this Sunday, April 7 at 6 pm.

Zee Telugu is once again gearing up to provide wholesome entertainment to its viewers. As Telugu people celebrate the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, with their family and friends, Zee Telugu has decided to treat its audience with a special show ‘Family Startho Ugadi Ummadi Kutumbam’. Adding to the excitement is actor Vijay gracing the event. The show will witness the superstar shaking a leg alongside Zee Telugu artistes and have a great time with the members of Zee Telugu Kutumbam.

The Ugadi special show will see ‘Drama Juniors’ kids steal the spotlight, crafting a spellbinding skit along with the actor. This will take the viewers on a journey of pure entertainment and cherished memories. Next, viewers will get engaged in a burst of laughter as a part of the planned roast session for the trailer of the movie, ‘Family Star’. The event will witness actors such as Rasi, Kasturi, Sitara, Naagineedu, Isha Chawla, Deepthi Manne, and Anil delve into a culinary showdown, and enjoy fun conversations with the quick-witted Ali.

Zee Telugu will take the viewers on a nostalgic ride with retro special skits. One also gets to enjoy the antics of Bittiri Satti as Velu Swami, delivering the Panchangam in his signature comic style, ensuring an evening brimming with laughter and happiness. And then enjoy the jugalbandi dance competition between Ashika Padukone and Tejaswini. This is followed by ‘Super Jodi – Glamorous Celebrity’ dance show at 9 pm. Mrunal Thakur’s special walk-in is sure to buoy the contestants’ energy. Undoubtedly, these vibrant celebrations guarantee an evening of boundless entertainment, laughter, and jubilation for the entire family.