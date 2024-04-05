Hyderabad: Camera assistant working in Tollywood cheated by female producer

P.Nagarjuna Babu (35) from Venkatagiri, who works as a camera assistant, met the woman during a movie shoot and eventually became friends.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: A camera assistant working in the film industry was allegedly cheated by a woman producer to the tune of Rs 18.7 lakh on the promise to marry in Film Nagar.

P.Nagarjuna Babu (35) from Venkatagiri, who works as a camera assistant, met the woman during a movie shoot and eventually became friends.

According to the police, during their conversations, Nagarjuna Babu shared his personal details and bank credentials with her. After the shooting concluded, the woman invited him to her house for dinner, where she told him that she was a divorcee and proposed him.

Both secretly got married at a temple in Chilkur, after which she slowly collected Rs 18.70 lakh from Nagarjuna Babu on one pretext or the other. Eventually, when Nagarjuna got suspicious about her behaviour, he enquired about her and learnt the woman was already married twice and had children.

He approached the Film Nagar police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was booked and investigated. It is learnt that similar cases were booked against her in Narsingi, Kukatpally and Andhra Pradesh.