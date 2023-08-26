Vijay Deverakonda shares shooting experience of ‘Kushi’ with Samantha

'Kushi,' scripted and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is poised for a theatrical debut on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

By ANI Updated On - 11:13 AM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared his experience of shooting with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said that the whole experience of shooting will be a very fond memory of his life.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came together to promote their upcoming film ‘Kushi’.

While speaking exclusively with ANI, Vijay Deverakonda said, “The whole experience of shooting it will be a very fond memory for life. The relationships I’ve formed with Samantha and Shiva, are the two people I spent the most time with, and shared a lot of memories and highs and lows with. I will always enjoy thinking about the making of this film…”

The movie’s trailer shows Aaradhya and Viplav, who take us on their romantic journey and build a relatable but lovely world of romance, at the centre of the narrative. The path has its ups and downs, challenges, as well as its bittersweet moments.

After ‘Mahanati’, it will be Samantha and Vijay’s second project together and it is Samantha’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on ‘Majili’.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.