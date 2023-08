Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Live Dance Performance | Kushi Musical Concert | Telangana Today

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha performed the 'Kushi' title song live at the Kushi Musical Concert

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

