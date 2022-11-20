| Vijay Sai Reddy Spends Time With Reptiles In Farmhouse Neizens Point Out Close Association With Chikoti Praveen

Published: Updated On - 01:16 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

“Admiring the exquisite beauty of the different species of animals is my kind of recreational activity! Sharing few snippets from the time spent at Shamshabad farm today (sic)” tweeted Vijayasai Reddy.

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy, took to the micro-blogging site on Saturday to share a few lighter moments of him spending time with nature. The MP posted a few pictures of himself holding different species of reptiles at Shamshabad farm.

However, several users on Twitter have noted how the backdrop of the farmhouse in the pictures resemble Chikoti Praveen Kumar’s farmhouse. Many have claimed that these photos demonstrate their close association.

Inta kante proofs kavala meeru aa chikoti praveen close ani cheppataniki Venaka unna horse statue matching inka , burmese snake kuda https://t.co/DPxy8sWfS2 pic.twitter.com/DXRI8KgAYu — Sorus Reddy (@andhra345) November 19, 2022

For the unversed, Chikoti Praveen’s Kumar, who is popularly known as ‘PC’ in gambling circles, is allegedly involved in organising high-stakes gambling for high-profile Indians who prefer to indulge in the safety of neighbouring countries like Nepal, Thailand and Indonesia.

Vijayasai Reddy is the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and the National General Secretary of YSR Congress Party. Recently, the MP got into controversy as he made a couple of tweets where he mentioned that Nara Chandrababu Naidu is suffering from Hansen’s disease and it has eaten away six of his foot fingers.