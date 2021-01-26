Vijaya Dairy to launch 30 flavours of ice creams

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, will formally launch the ice creams on Republic Day

Hyderabad: Expanding its range of products, Vijaya Dairy of Telangana State is all set to launch its new ice cream brand on Tuesday marking the Republic Day. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, will formally launch the ice creams, which will be made available across all the outlets of Vijaya Dairy as well as its exclusive ice cream outlets.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, elected representatives and officials will also attend the launching programme, at Lalita Kalathoranam on Tuesday evening.

Vijaya Dairy which was handed over to the State government as a loss-making company after the State bifurcation has been making efforts to turn the tide and emerging as a profitable venture. Apart from expanding its operations by opening new outlets, the State dairy has been launching new products ranging from sweets to ice creams.

Vijaya Dairy will be introducing 30 different flavours of ice creams including Kulfi, Chocobar, Americano, Belgian Dark Chocolate, and French Vanilla among others in the market. Officials said while a majority of the flavours will be made available in cups and tubs of different quantities, they are very affordable in terms of cost.

The sales have increased significantly with the promotion of Vijaya Dairy products to the detriment of private dairies and the establishment of large scale new outlets to make Vijaya products more accessible to the public. Vijaya products are currently being sold through 362 outlets in the State. Telangana Vijaya, as it is popularly branded, has recently started selling its dairy products in Andhra Pradesh as well and is making efforts to open more outlets in other neighbouring States.

