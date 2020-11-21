Vikarabad: Dharur Inspector suspended for lapse in investigation

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Dharur Police Inspector Murali was placed under suspension for his alleged negligence in investigating a woman’s murder and also on charges of inappropriate behaviour in front of Vikarabad District Superintendent of Police M Narayana.

According to officials, the Inspector had on November 16 met the SP with the case file. When Narayana reportedly pointed out a few loopholes in the investigation, the Inspector got furious and retorted saying the SP could not question him. He also dared him to suspend him or issue a memo, officials said, adding that the SP reported the matter to senior officials. Based on his report, the inspector was placed under suspension.

Narayana said there was no progress in the case though the murder took place on October 2. “Murali failed to do basic investigation in the case and when I asked him about that, he threw the case file on my table and spoke rudely,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .