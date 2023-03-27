Vikram Phadnis steals the show at Style Icon Awards with a unique outfit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: Celebrated Indian fashion designer Vikram Phadnis struck multiple chords at the Bollywood Style Icon Awards by showcasing a dress, uniquely showcasing photo films by leading instant camera player – Fujifilm Instax. The striking vivid hues of the photographs created a phenomenal effect. The carefully designed dress served as the most unique example of creative prowess by Phadnis and showcased Instax’s legacy in the imaging space.

Over the years, the ace entertainment and lifestyle brand, Bollywood Hungama, created content in and around Bollywood, television, Hollywood, music, lifestyle and celebrities. As Bollywood Hungama completes 25 years in 2023, it is gearing up to kick off a new journey by sponsoring the Style Icon awards.

Fujifilm Instax has also served as a statement for all things trendy over the years. Its compact design, and colourful options resonate with the style of users across different age groups and genders.

The award show will also feature an exclusive award category which will be presented by Fujifilm as well as a dedicated on-ground PAP corner. Fujifilm Instax has a wide range of compact, technology-driven instant cameras and smartphone printers. These films produce state-of-the-art picture quality, instantly and are also waterproof.

“At Fujifilm, we are proud to partner with industry stalwarts like Vikram Phadnis, who are the epitome of creative expression and style. With this, we strengthen our commitment to fostering creative expression and building a connection with the young, style conscious Indian,” said Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd.