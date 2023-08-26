Vinesh Phogat accuses Brij Bhushan of manipulative tactics to protect himself

The election of WFI was originally slated to be held on August 12. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the WFI elections till August 28.

New Delhi: Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat hit back at former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh after he accused her of making a mockery of the sport in the country and getting the federation suspended, alleging that Brij Bhushan is playing all possible tricks to save himself and remain in control of the federation, which is weakening Indian wrestling.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh on Saturday blamed wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik for suspension of the federation ahead of big events like the Asian Games, World Wrestling Championships and 2024 Paris Olympics. Vinesh later tweeted her response, alleging that he is not allowing the federation to be formed without his intervention.

“Brij Bhushan Singh himself is occupying the wrestling federation, without his intervention he is not allowing the federation to be formed. This man who exploits women wrestlers wants to keep his hold on the federation because if a right person becomes the president in place of his henchmen, then Brij Bhushan’s dark deeds will come out. The world is aware of the great harm a criminal is doing to the country to save himself. To save himself and to keep the Federation under his control, Brij Bhushan is doing every trick that weakens Indian wrestling,” tweeted Vinesh.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan had said in a press conference at Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, “WFI elections could not happen on time and that is why, the federation was suspended. I also tried they take place on time, but due to some accusations made by players, the centre asked me to step aside from wrestling and I did. It tried four times that elections be conducted but every time, we faced an obstacle,” said Brij Bhushan in a press conference at Gonda, UP.”

“From UP for elections, me and my son were the voters. The players wanted that no one from our family should vote and I accepted that and sent other names. But still, elections did not happen. For the past eight months or so, all wrestling activity has been on hold. No camp has been held for the Asian Games. World Championships, an Olympics qualifying event is also coming, but no camp has been held so far. If no solution is found, our players will not be able to represent our flag in the Asian Games, World Championships and Olympics. For all this, three “dharnajeevi” wrestlers, Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh are responsible. They have made a joke out of our wrestling,” he added.

United World Wrestling on Thursday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect in the wake of a delay in holding elections.

UWW took the decision as WFI failed to conduct elections” in the specified duration.

The stay order came in the wake of a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) which challenged the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

The WFI’s elections have been delayed due to controversies surrounding WFI.

Elections for the federation, which oversees wrestling in India, were initially planned for June this year. However, demonstrations by Indian wrestlers over sexual allegations against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and legal lawsuits from several state units led to the postponement of polls.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association is running the affairs of WFI at present.

Amid the protest by wrestlers over their sexual harassment allegations, UWW had warned in May that if elections to the Wrestling Federation of India are not held within the specified duration of 45 days, it may suspend the federation.