Vinesh Phogat disqualified from 2024 Paris Olympics for being overweight by 100 grams

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event

By PTI Published Date - 7 August 2024, 12:58 PM

Photo: PTI/File

Paris: In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final here.

“She was found overweight by 100 gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified,” said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning,” the IOA stated.

“No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” it added.

She had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki en route the finals on Tuesday.