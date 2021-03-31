Vinod Kumar draws KCR’s attention to accidents on Kodurupaka bridge

TSPB vice chairman submitted a report filed by Boinpally police sub-inspector G Srinivas on the increasing number of accidents and the need for preventive measures

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take measures to prevent accidents at the Kodurupaka high level bridge under Boinpally police station limits in Rajanna Sircilla district.

He submitted a report filed by Boinpally police sub-inspector G Srinivas on the increasing number of accidents and the need for preventive measures.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Vinod Kumar requested him to issue necessary instructions to the officials of Roads and Buildings department for initiating precautionary measures including installation of safety equipment and sign boards for prevention of suicides and accidental falls from the bridge as well as accidents on the bridge.

