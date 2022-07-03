VIP visits trigger traffic congestion in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:24 AM, Sun - 3 July 22

The traffic comes to a standstill on the flyover at Begumpet following traffic curbs for VIP visits on Saturday. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With the visit of a bevy of VIPs, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha as well to the city on Saturday, there was widespread traffic congestion on several roads.

Sinha, who arrived at the Begumpet Airport in the morning was received by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other ministers and TRS leaders, after which a bike rally with several thousands of TRS activists started from the airport to Jalavihar, where a public meeting took place till the afternoon. There was traffic congestion along the route for some time before the police managed to regulate it to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

There was traffic congestion from roads at Begumpet Airport – Lifestyle – Somajiguda – Khairatabad – IMAX Rotary – PVNR Marg – Jalavihar till about 3pm. Traffic from Green Lands towards Raj Bhavan road was diverted at Monappa Island/ Rajiv Gandhi Statue towards Punjagutta.

Likewise, traffic from Khairatabad towards Necklace Rotary was diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Shadan College and vehicles coming from Minister’s Road towards Children’s Park were diverted towards Buddha Bhavan, Tank Bund at Nallagutta Bridge.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who landed at Begumpet Airport in the afternoon, took the road to reach HICC Novotel in Madhapur to attend the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting. The road from Begumpet to Madhapur saw congestion as his convoy went along the route.

However, Modi and Amit Shah, who landed at the Begumpet Airport in the afternoon, took a chopper to the HICC to take part in the meeting.

Traffic restrictions have been announced by the police for Sunday as well, when the BJP’s public meeting, with Modi scheduled to attend it, to be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.