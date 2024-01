Viral Video Reaction: Huge Fines For Mumbai Airport And IndiGo Airlines | Mumbai News Today

Mumbai Airport faces a Rs 30 lakh fine from DGCA, and IndiGo receives a Rs 1.20 crore fine from BCAS for the viral video depicting passengers sitting and eating on the airport tarmac.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 03:44 PM

