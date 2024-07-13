Viral Video: Trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar’s mother threatens farmer with pistol; FIR lodged

This follows a viral video, reportedly a year old, showing Manorama Khedkar threatening a farmer while holding a pistol.

By ANI Updated On - 13 July 2024, 10:39 AM

Pune: A day after the central government formed a panel to probe the candidature of trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against her mother, Manorama Khedkar, for allegedly threatening a farmer with a pistol, said the police on Saturday.

Now a video of #PujaKhedkar‘s mother Manorama Khedkar has emerged. In this video, she can be seen threatening a villager with a pistol in her hand in Mulshi region of #Pune. https://t.co/rcP3RB4lTl pic.twitter.com/cfKC95iUyE — Prateek Goyal (@tweets_prateekg) July 12, 2024

This follows a viral video, reportedly a year old, which showed Manorama Khedkar threatening a farmer carrying a pistol in her hand.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered at Paud police station in Pune based on the complaint of the farmer who alleged having been threatened by the trainee IAS officer’s mother.

“The Police have registered an FIR against Manorama Khedkar, Dilip Khedkar, parents of trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar and five others. The FIR was filed last night at Paud police station based on the complaint of a local farmer who alleged that he was threatened by Manoram Khedkar. Charges under the Arms Act have also been included”, said the police.

The central government on Thursday, constituted a single-member committee to verify the candidature claims and other details of Khedkar following a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant.

The Ministry of Personnel announced in a statement, emphasising that the committee is chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary under the Central Government and that it will submit its report in two weeks.

“The Central Government has constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, to verify the candidature claims and other details of IAS Puja Manorma Dilip Khedkar, a candidate of Civil Services Examination 2022 and earlier CSEs. The Committee will submit its report in 2 weeks,” reads the Ministry of Personnel statement.

The Pune Municipal Corporation is also likely to take action against illegal encroachment on the footpath outside Puja Khedekar’s family bungalow and others nearby, with Buldozers seen on standby near the bungalow.

Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 841 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, sparked controversy recently when she used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate. She also demanded facilities that are not available to probationary officers in the IAS.

According to a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided with a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon even before joining the duty as a trainee on June 3. However, she was denied the claims.

The IAS trainee was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at the Pune collector’s office when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office.

Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam. Reports claimed that she had also submitted a mental illness certificate.

In April 2022, she was asked to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate, but she did not do so, citing Covid infection.