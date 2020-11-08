Virender Sehwag comes in support of Virat Kohli

“It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team,” Sehwag said.

Hyderabad: With Royal Challengers Bangalore once again coming a cropper in the Indian Premier League, Gautam Gambhir called for the axe of captain Virat Kohli. However, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag came in support of the current Indian captain and said removing the captain doesn’t change much for the franchise.

“A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches – ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform. It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team. Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves?” he said during a talk show.

“Every team has a settled batting order but RCB have never had that. It’s only ABD and Virat, who keep shuffling up and down the order. With Padikkal coming to the fore, I reckon RCB need to have one more opener and a good lower-order batsman. These five batsmen should be enough to win them matches,” he concluded.

