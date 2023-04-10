Virupaksha trailer will be released on April 11

Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film 'Virupaksha' revolves around the story of a village, its beliefs, and its superstitions. After an impressive teaser, now it's time for the Virupaksha trailer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is Sai Dharam Tej‘s upcoming film. Though the film stars a mid-range hero like Sai Dharam Tej, it generates very good vibes and buzz in the audience because of its content. Virupaksha is a complete mystery thriller, and we have witnessed it from the teaser already.

The teaser for Virupaksha is one of the best in recent times in Telugu cinema, with an interesting subject and set-up. The film revolves around the story of a village, its beliefs, and its superstitions. After an impressive teaser, now it’s time for the Virupaksha trailer.

Virupaksha trailer is going to be released tomorrow. 11:07 AM is the release time for the trailer. The Telugu audience are eagerly waiting to witness a hint at the resolution of the mysteries happening in the world of Virupaksha.

Virupaksha is going to be released on April 21 this summer. Karthik Dandu is the director of the film. Sukumar penned the story. Virupaksha was produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. Samyuktha Menon is the lead actress. B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director for the film.