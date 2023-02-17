Sai Dharam Tej unveils the teaser of ‘Vey Dharuvey’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:05 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: The teaser of an upcoming Telugu movie titled ‘Vey Dharuvey’, starring Sai Ram Shankar, and Yasha Shiva Kumar in lead roles, has been unveiled by Sai Dharam Tej.

Sai Dharam said that the teaser of the movie is very interesting and it arouses the desire to watch the movie. Wishing the movie’s team success, he further added, “I hope Sai anna, the director and producer of the film get more opportunities. I wish all the best to all those who worked on the film.”

Hero Sai Ram Shankar said, “We are very happy that ‘Supreme’ hero Sai Dharam Tej released the teaser of our film. Two songs from the movie that have been released so far have received a very good response and are trending on YouTube, and we are very happy to get more than one million views.”

About the teaser, Sai said, “The teaser of our movie will be better than the songs. The movie has come out very well. Once again, I would like to thank our producer, and also Sai Dharam Tej for releasing this teaser, and I hope you like it.”

Director Naveen Reddy said, “My sincere thanks to Sai Dharam Tej, who released the teaser. My humble salutations to the Telugu audience for giving good reach to our songs. I hope the same response for our trailer. I think I have lived up to the trust placed in me by our hero, Sai. I also thank the producer for giving me this opportunity and having faith in me.”

Producer Devaraj said, “I am happy that the teaser of our movie has been released by Sai Dharam Tej. The movie has turned out very well, as we expected, and we all strongly believe that it will be another good movie in the hero’s career.”

Sathyam Rajesh, Deva Raj Pothuru, Posani Krishna Murali, and Prudhvi will be seen in prominent roles. The movie, which has completed the post-production work, is gearing up for a summer release. The music has been composed by Bheems while the camera was cranked by Mutyala Satish.