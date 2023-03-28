Visa applications in Hyderabad touch pre-pandemic levels, VFS Global

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: Visa applications from Hyderabad nearly touched the pre-pandemic levels in 2022 driven by demand, opening of international borders, and eased Covid-related protocols. The visa application volume from Hyderabad reached 95 percent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and registered a 129 percent growth when compared to 2021, VFS Global, the noted visa services specialist on Monday in a press release said.

“We witnessed unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December. We are confident that the momentum will further grow and hence it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises,” said Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operating Officer, (South Asia), VFS Global.

Another defining trend noticed in travellers’ behaviour was wider adoption of personlised services which began since the pandemic. Premium optional services such as Visa At Your Doorstep, (VAYD) that enables travellers to book the entire visa experience at a location of their choice witnessed two-times surge in 2022.

As part of guiding passengers during the peak season travel, the VFS Global has recommended to apply for Visas in advance, beware of fraudulent entities. It is recommended to apply for visas as early as booking flights and stay. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel.

Visa applicants are advised to beware of fraudulent entities who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments or providing any other services using VFS Global’s name or independently.

VFG Global does not charge any payment for scheduling appointments and for any assistance, passengers can email: communications@vfsglobal.com

For more information: https://www.vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/solutions.html

