Visakhapatnam: ECR to extend weekly special trains to clear summer rush

East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains to clear summer rush of passengers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Accordingly, the train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from May 3 to June 28 so as to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05hrs.

In the return direction, the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from May 4 to June 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Similarly, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from May 2 to June 27 to reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In the return direction, train No.08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Mahbubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from May 3 to June 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2. Also, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from May 1 to June 26 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.

In the return direction, train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from May 2 to June 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

Besides, train No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs from May 6 to June 24 via Duvvada to reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In the return direction, the train No. 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.15hrs on Sundays from May 7 to June 25 to reach Bhubaneswar via Duvvada at 17.25hrs.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry,Nidadavolu,Tanuku,Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.

Composition: 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 LHB Coaches.

