Visakhapatnam: ECR to extend weekly special trains to clear summer rush

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains to clear summer rush of passengers.
Accordingly, the train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from May 3 to June 28 so as to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05hrs.
In the return direction, the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from May 4 to June 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.15hrs.
Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .
Similarly, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from May 2 to June 27 to reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10.30hrs.
In the return direction, train No.08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Mahbubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from May 3 to June 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs.
Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.
Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2. Also, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from May 1 to June 26 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.
In the return direction, train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from May 2 to June 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.
Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.
Besides, train No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs from May 6 to June 24 via Duvvada to reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30hrs.
In the return direction, the train No. 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.15hrs on Sundays from May 7 to June 25 to reach Bhubaneswar via Duvvada at 17.25hrs.
Stoppages: Khurda Road, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry,Nidadavolu,Tanuku,Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.
Composition: 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 LHB Coaches.