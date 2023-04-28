Trains cancelled and regulated in Waltair division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Visakhapatnam: Several trains are cancelled and many either short-terminated or regulated due to safety related modernisation works at Duvvada railway station in Waltair Division.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, the cancelled trains include the Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger Special train in both the directions from April 30 to May 7, the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam express trains in both the directions from April 30 to May 7, the Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express in both the directions from April 29 to May 7, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Express in both the directions from April 29 to May 7, the Puri-Tirupati express in both the directions on May 5 and 6, the Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker Express train in both the directions on May 5 and 6, the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express in both the directions on May 6, the Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express in both the directions on May 5, 6 and 7, the Bilaspur-Tirupati Express on May 6, the Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Duranto Express train in both the directions on May 6 and 7

The trains short-terminated or short origination include the Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri express in both the directions from April 29 to May 8 to be short-terminated at Samalkot, the Guntur-Rayagada express in both the directions to be short-terminated at Tuni from April 29 to May 7, and the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal express in both the directions from April 30 to May 7 to be short-terminated at Anakapalle,

The trains rescheduled include the Hatia-Bengaluru express in both the directions on April 29, 30 and May 2, the Hatia-Ernakulam express on May 1, the Jasidih-Tambaram express on May 3, the Tata-Yeshvantpur express on May 4, the CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from April 30 to May 4, the Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi Express on April 30 and May 3.

The modernisation works are inevitable and essential for the safe running of trains and for enhancing punctuality, Tripathi said, and requested the passengers to note the changes and act accordingly.