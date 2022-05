Trains including Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express cancelled, regulated due to works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:32 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Visakhapatnam: In view of Traffic-cum-Power Block at Kharagpur station for commissioning of Electronic Interlocking work in connection with Kharagpur-Hijli third line on May 21 and 22, some trains are cancelled while some others are regulated.

The trains cancelled were 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah on May 22; 12704 Secunderabad-Falaknuma Express leaving Secunderabad on May 21; 12864 Yeavantpur- Howrah Express leaving Yeavantpur on May 21; 12863 Howrah- Yesvantpur Express leaving Howrah on May 22; 12245 Howrah -Yesvantpur Duronta Express leaving Howrah on May 22; 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronta Express leaving. Yesvantpur on May 24; 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar on May 22; 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad on May 21; 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express leaving Santragachi on May 22; 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express leaving Tirupati on May 23; 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Mail leaving Shalimar on May 22 and 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Express leaving Chennai on May 21.

Diversion of trains: 22502 New Tinsukia-Bengaluru Express leaving New Tinsukia on May 20 will run on a diverted route via Durgapur-Asansol-Adra-Midnapur-Hijli. The Train will stop at Hijli for 2 minutes; 12509 Bengaluru-Guwahati Express leaving Bengaluru on May 20 will run via Hijli-Midnapur-Asansol-Durgapur, with a 2 minute halt at Hijli; 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express leaving Secunderabad on May 21 will run on diverted route via Hijli-Midnapur-Asansol-Durgapur with a 2 minute halt at Hijli : 12504 Agartala – Bengaluru Cantt. Express leaving Agartala on May 21 will run via Durgapur-Asansol-adra-Midnapur-Hijli. The Train will stop at Hijli for 2 minutes.

Rescheduling of trains: 12663 Howrah –Tiruchchirapalli Express has been rescheduled to leave Howrah at 21.45 hrs instead of 17.40 hrs on May 22.

Controlling of train: 12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai and 12253 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Anga Express from Yesvantpur on May 21 will be controlled en route suitably for about 60 minutes in the South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway jurisdiction, while the 12666 Kanyakumari-Howrah Express from Kanyakumari on May 21 will be controlled en route suitably for about 30 minutes in SER jurisdiction.