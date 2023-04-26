Vishwak Sen’s new film VS11 begins today

Vishwak Sen's looks seem a bit rural and mass as the film is set in Rajahmundry in 1990

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen is slowly turning out to be a versatile actor in Tollywood with his unique choice of roles and films. After trying out original looks in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and negative shade in Das Ka Dhamki, the actor is now trying out another new avatar.

Vishwak Sen is doing his next film with the production company Sithara Entertainments as we all know. Krishna Chaitanya is the writer and director. This is Vishwak Sen’s 11th film and the makers have already released the glimpse of the film last month.

Today, the official production of VS11 has begun with a Pooja ceremony. Vishwak Sen was seen in entirely new look at the event and they are just killing. Vishwak’s looks seem a bit rural and mass as the film is set in Rajahmundry in 1990. This periodical setting and looks might give a new experience to the audience. The official production schedule will begin from mid May.

The music for VS11 is going to be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Fortune Four Cinemas is also associated with the production of the film. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.