18 years on, ‘The Angrez’ still has Hyderabadis in splits with its iconic dialogues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad – the city of pearls, the city of biryani, and the city of ‘The Angrez’! Yes, you heard that right. ‘The Angrez’ movie has become an inseparable part of Hyderabad’s culture, and even after 18 years, it still manages to tickle Hyderabadis’ bones with the Dakhni dialogues and perfect timing.

Released in 2005, ‘The Angrez’ is a cult classic that tells the story of the cultural differences between the locals and the “foreigners” who come to Hyderabad. The movie is a perfect representation of the Hyderabadi dialect and culture, and that’s the reason it has become an all-time favourite of the city’s people.

The dialogues have turned so popular that they have become a part of the everyday language of Hyderabadis. You can hear people saying “Arre tu mechanic hai paijama hai?” or “Maa ki kirkiri … baigan mein mila diya re tu meri izzat ko!” in the streets of Hyderabad.

The movie’s dialogues are not just hilarious; they are also relatable. The way the actors have portrayed the local culture and dialect is just spot on. You can feel the essence of Hyderabad in every dialogue of the movie. From the way they greet each other to the way they argue, everything is just so Hyderabadi!

One of the most famous dialogues from the movie is “Arey woh laal waali Mercedes bhej nakko re baawa pehle woh safed waali bhija de … mereko kaama hai, bahut kaama hai re bhai… ek toh bhi gaadi bhija de mereku. Aaise hi kaaman kare toh apan popular hote.” This dialogue perfectly captures the essence of Hyderabadis’ love for luxury and how they are always on the lookout for a good deal.

Another famous dialogue from the movie is “Baigan mein mila diya re tu meri izzat ko!” which means “you have ruined my reputation by mixing me up with something useless”. This dialogue is still used by Hyderabadis to express their frustration when they are associated with something that is of no value to them.

‘The Angrez’ is not just a movie; it’s a part of Hyderabad’s culture. Even after 18 years, it still manages to bring a smile to people’s faces. So, if you’re a true Hyderabadi, you must have watched ‘The Angrez’ at least once in your life. And if you haven’t, then it’s time to grab some biryani, sit back, and enjoy the hilarity that is ‘The Angrez’!

Arre bhai, ‘The Angrez’ dekhne ka mauka mile toh kya kehna. Tabhi toh hum Hyderabadi hai!