Visionary mathematician Prof. C R Rao’s bust unveil in University of Hyderabad

Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled bust of visionary mathematician and statistician, Prof. C R Rao on his 104th birth anniversary at AIMSCS on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 06:31 PM

Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, unveiling bust of Prof. C R Rao

Hyderabad: A bust of Prof. C R Rao, the visionary mathematician and statistician, was unveiled on Tuesday by former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, as a part of Prof.Rao’s 104th birth anniversary celebrations at C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science (AIMSCS), University of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu lauded the extraordinary contributions of Prof. C.R. Rao, in the world of statistics and added, “his remarkable ability to distill complex statistical concepts into practical insights left a lasting impact across multiple disciplines.” He urged people to carry forward Prof Rao’s legacy by fostering innovation rooted in ancient wisdom, sharing knowledge, and committing to the betterment of humanity.

Prof. B. J. Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, Prof. D. Balasubramanian, Director of Research Prof. Brien Holden Eye Research Centre of LVPEI, and others were present on the occasion.