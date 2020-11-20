Vistara inaugurates flight services on Delhi-Doha route

The airline will operate special non-stop flights twice a week between Delhi and Doha.

New Delhi: Vistara has started operating flights between Delhi and Doha under an air bubble arrangement between India and Qatar, the full service airline said on Friday.

The inaugural flight departed on Thursday from Delhi at 8 pm and landed in Doha at 9.45 pm (local time), it said in a statement.

The airline will operate special non-stop flights twice a week between Delhi and Doha, it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country since May under the Vande Bharat Mission and since July under bilateral air bubble arrangements.