Viveo Health strengthening footprint in India

Hyderabad: Within a month of foraying into India, Estonia-based global e-health company Viveo Health is expanding its presence in India including Hyderabad through partnerships to offer online healthcare delivery. The company also plans to offer health insurance in the next six months through its platform.

The company has partnered with Indian companies Doceree and Credihealth recently. It has tied up with Doceree to set-up digital clinics for over three lakh doctors. Digital clinics will be a virtual office platform that would be offered free of charge by Viveo to doctors and other medical professionals. The partnership with Credihealth will enable 35,000 doctors to connect with over 10 million patients annually.

Raul Kallo, CEO and founder of Viveo Health told Telangana Today, “After the Covid outbreak, the need for tele-health went up from single digit adoption to 77 per cent across the world.

Doctors from 42 countries were on boarded on our platform, with 5,000 doctors from India. Now, we are expanding our reach to cater to three lakh doctors through partnerships in India. There is a huge growth opportunity. Every policy maker is keen to make tele-health available.”

The $100 billion tele-health market is going to reach $500 billion in next five years. Realising this potential, Viveo has spread its presence to 42 markets such as Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Armenia in addition to Estonia and India. There are also plans to foray into the US soon. The company has raised $5 million (over Rs 35 crore) so far and plans to raise $20 million (about Rs 150 crore) in the next few months to meet global expansion.

On the core differentiation, he said, “Our platform is simple to use for both doctors and patients. We have integrated the platform with the full ecosystem with access to lab tests, prescriptions and e-pharmacies. We also want to be the most affordable platform among the competitors, yet offer the best technology. It is also very important for us to be local to each market we foray with relevant solutions.”

Viveo is also using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to understand behavioural data and genomics. The doctors are able to make faster diagnosis with the help of AI integrated into the platform. Kallo added, “We are working towards a solution to cater to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Talks are in progress with local partners in each market including India to serve those who don’t have access to 4G with healthcare delivery.”

On the consultation trends, Prasant Kumar Mohanty, director-India Business at Viveo Health said, “In India, we have seen the majority of consultations happening in diabetes, hypertension, gynecology, dermatology and paediatric. Post Covid, we anticipate there will be traction in the area of chronic illnesses where there will be need for therapeutic compliance.”

He added, “With smartphone penetration increasing and the government encouraging digital health, Viveo is building an entire healthcare ecosystem where patients can have access to doctors across specialties, seek second opinion, order diagnostic tests and medicines, allied services such as counselling, ambulance services and emergency care.”

