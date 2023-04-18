Vivo X90 series launch date, price in India

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the Vivo X90 sports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a punch-hole cutout, HDR10+, a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz, and a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Vivo has finally announced the launch of the Vivo X90 Pro in India this month. The reports say that the Vivo X90 Pro will be released in India on April 26 at 12 p.m. The price details of the Vivo X90 Pro are yet to be released.

While the 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the Vivo X90 Pro offers a 2K resolution. Punch-hole cutout, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 452 PPI, 2160Hz PWM, HDR10+, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a refresh rate of 120Hz are all included. The resolution is 2,800 by 1,260 pixels.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset paired with the Immartalis-G715 processor powers the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. The Vivo X90 series has 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Vivo X90 has three cameras on the back: a 12MP portrait sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2x optical zoom; a 50MP IMX866 main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, OIS, EIS, and LED flash; and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture on the front.

Vivo X90 supports 4,810mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging. While the 4,870mAh battery of the Vivo X90 Pro is bigger and supports 120W fast charging.