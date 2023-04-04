Vizag Colony, a destination for the best ‘chepala pulusu’

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

A woman was preparing a fish recipe at Vizag colony in Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: Savouring deliciously prepared ‘chepala pulusu’, made with fish caught just minutes ago from the nearby serene waters of the Nagarjuna Sagar, enjoying the cool breeze from the hillocks all around – a visit to Vizag Colony on the banks of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Chandampet mandal in Nalgonda can be a refreshing experience, both for the mind and your taste buds as well.

A boat ride on fishing boats and enjoying the view of the hillocks surrounded by the waters of the Krishna can be followed by the gourmet experience, which is something that has been drawing people to the spot for the last couple of years.

The fish delicacies, prepared with fish like Rohu (carp), Catla, murrel, Barracuda, pomfret and even prawns, are available at affordable prices. The taste of the ‘chepala pulusu’, cooked by women from the fishermen community is unique and different from what is available in restaurants. The aroma itself is different, those who have tasted it say, because the women do not use readymade masalas but spices they themselves powder and mix at home.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a fisherman, K Thatheelu, said the fish recipes cooked by the women, who had been doing the same for more than a decade now, were as fresh as the fish caught from the nearby waters. The fish are cooked immediately, without being stored in ice and there are no preservatives added in the curry either, since they are made as per order only.

One of the women, P Parvathi, said she prepared ingredients like masala powder and others at home instead of buying fish masala packets from shops. The ratio of the ingredients and cooking with a specific flame level ensures a unique taste, she added.

The ‘chepala pulusu’ and fish fry are usually sold at Rs.200 per kilogram, she said, adding that they also prepare meals with rice and fish curry based on requests from customers.

A tourist from Hyderabad, Gullanki Murali, said the pleasant atmosphere and the tasty fish dishes available at Vizag Colony had made the place a favorite spot for families to visit during weekends. The fishermen are also friendly with the visitors, he added.