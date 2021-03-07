Vizag development possible only by YSRC: Botsa

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana has stated that Visakhapatnam development could be achieved only by YSR Congress Party government as the previous government of Telugu Desam Party only siphoned the funds.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he took exception to TDP president Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that the city flourished under his rule. “But has he allotted a house to any poor man during his regime?

In fact, when the Hud-Hud cyclone hit the city, they had tampered land records in the district. Even the TDP ministers had then accused each other on this issue,” he recalled.

Noting that the city developed only during the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy rule, he noted that it was he who laid the foundation for the Pharma City while YS Jagan now gave away 30 lakh house-sites to the poor. On the other hand, the TDP approached the courts to stall the housing scheme, he pointed out, adding that it never reviewed the metro rail project in the city which the YSRCP was implementing.

On the BJP leader’s claim that Rs.1150 crore was given to Amrut scheme in the state, the minister said they should be aware that the state government spent 72 per cent for the scheme.

