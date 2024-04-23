Andhra Pradesh polls: With Rs 5785 cr assets, TDP LS contestant Chandra Sekhar stirs poll attention

By PTI Published Date - 23 April 2024, 02:22 PM

Amaravati: TDP’s candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha seat P Chandra Sekhar has captured headlines after he declared his family assets —both movable and immovable— at Rs 5,785 crore, in his election affidavit, potentially making him one of the wealthiest contestants in the current electoral race.

According to an affidavit filed by him, his individual assets stood at Rs 2,448.72 crore while his wife Sriratna Koneru has Rs 2,343.78 crore worth assets and children have nearly Rs 1,000 crore. A press release by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) had earlier said, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath topped the richest contestants list in the Phase-I of the Lok Sabha polls held on April 19, with nearly Rs 717 crore worth of assets. Chandra Sekhar’s family has a liability of Rs 1,138 crore to JP Morgan Chase Bank of USA in the form of Line of Credit.

From Burripalem village in Andhra Pradesh to working as physician teacher at Johns Hopkins University – Sinai Hospital to founding UWorld (online learning and study resources platform), Chandra Sekhar’s journey was truly fascinating.

The Doctor-Entrepreneur-Politician completed his MBBS at NTR University of Health Sciences Vijayawada in 1999 and pursued MD (Internal Medicine) from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania in 2005.

He secured 27th rank among 60,000 students who took the EAMCET medical entrance examination ( MBBS) in the state which was considered the most competitive examination in the country. Chandra Sekhar with an interest in public service, has been working on behalf of the TDP’s NRI wing since 2010 to support several welfare programmes of the party.

Though he desired to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Narasaraopet segment in 2014, TDP allotted the ticket to R Sambasiva Rao due to political issues.

In a joint filing with his wife, he declared Rs 605.57 crore as per US Tax Cycle Year January 2022 to December 2022 in that country.

He has investments and shares in several US-based firms.

He also possesses luxury cars such as Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes Benz and Tesla in the USA. Chnadra Sekhar will take on YSR Congress Party’s K Venkata Rosaiah in the elections.