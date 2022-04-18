Vizag girl slits throat of fiance to avoid marrying him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Visakhapatnam: A girl has slit the throat of her fiance in a bid to kill him as she did not like to marry him.

The incident occurred in Kommalapudi village of Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalle district here on Monday.

According to police, Ramunaidu of Visakhapatnam city is working as a scientist in CSIR, Hyderabad. He is engaged to marry a girl, Pushpa, of Kommalapudi on May 29.

As Ramunaidu is in Vizag, the girl telephoned him to visit her village. When he went there, she took him to a temple on a hillock. Pushpa told him that she would like to give him a surprise and asked him to close his eyes. When he shut his eyes, she attacked him with a knife. “After slitting my throat, she was still standing there. With great difficulty, I rang 108 and was rushed to the hospital here in Anakapalle,” Ramunaidu, who is recovering, told police.

However, the girl stated that both of them fell off a two-wheeler.

Pushpa said that although she did not like the marriage, her parents were forcing her to marry him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .