Vizag IT company working on global animation film

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Visakhapatnam: City-based IT company Symbiosys Technologies is producing a high-end global animation film at its studios here.

Announcing this here on Monday, CEO of the company O. Naresh Kumar said that the movie titled `Noah’s Ark’ with co-producers from the US and Brazil is set for global release. “Already 20 distributors in 20 different countries have expressed interest to buy the movie for telecast across their countries. The pre-production has begun in Brazil and the film is one of the very good high quality animation films produced in India, and also first in Andhra Pradesh with a budget of Rs.45 crore in only animation. The film is being produced with a budget of USD 6 million and is expected to be released next year,” he said.

This film, based on Biblical and ancient history when the world was flooded by non-stop rains with God allowing all creatures to be loaded into Noah’s Ark to survive the floods and create a new world afresh with the survivors, would showcase the positive side of survival and adventure laced with humour, during these tough times in the Ark, he revealed.

“A 200 KW solar power plant has already been set up for the film at our IT park. This is the first time an entire film is being produced on green energy. We have procured high end computers each costing about Rs.12 lakh from Dell, and a lot of VFX and SFX, water simulation, recreating an entire ocean and storm is being done here,” Naresh Kumar said.

A new VFX live lab, a dubbing studio, a film lab, with editing and other facilities to promote short films, and shoots in Visakhapatnam on par with any top studio in the country were available and aspiring producers, artists, and music enthusiasts could avail of these facilities in the IT Park Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, he stated.