Vizag-Kacheguda express with LHB coaches flagged off

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Visakhapatnam: The maiden run of the new LHB rake of train no. 12861 Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda express was flagged off by retired railway employees in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and other officials, at the Visakhapatnam railway station here on Saturday.

The modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake has been introduced to several trains by East Coast Railway’s Waltair Division to make the passengers’ journey more comfortable.

Speaking on the occasion, Anup Satpathy said that Waltair Division had introduced modern LHB coaches in 9 pairs of trains and Saturday’s was the tenth train that was also converted to LHB rake. He interacted with the passengers at the station and in train to know their needs, grievances, suggestions etc. He advocated the passengers to keep the premises clean and use dust bins to drop garbage and also advised them to adopt safe travel by avoiding boarding/ deboarding of trains in running, pulling of chains without proper reason, avoiding foot board travel etc.

The train No. 12861 Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda express is running with LHB coaches with effect from Saturday and in the return direction the train No. 12862 Kacheguda –Visakhapatnam express would run with LHB coaches from Sunday.The train has 20 LHB coaches comprising 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-8, General Second Class-4, Second class Luggage cum disabled coach-1 and Generator Motor car-1.