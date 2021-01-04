Vizag Kshatriya body demand sacking of AP Endowment Minister

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:48 pm

Visakhapatnam: Kshatriya Samkshema Samithi in the city on Monday demanded the resignation of Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas for making uncharitable remarks on the community, particularly royal Pusapati family to which former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju belongs.

Addressing media persons here, former MLA from BJP P Vishnu Kumar Raju recalled that the Pusapati family had donated thousands of acres of lands to temples in the State. The Minister should apologise to Ashok Gajapathi Raju immediately and quit the Cabinet, he demanded.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, if he had any respect for Hindu temples, should sack Vellampalli Srinivas, failing which the Kshatriya community would organise large scale protests in north Andhra, he warned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .