Vizag steel plant privatisation: EoI submission date extended

The RINL has extended the deadline for submission of bids for five days till April 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Visakhapatnam: Twenty two companies have submitted their bids in response to Expression of Interest (EoI) notification by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) so far. It has been reported that there were six international steel export companies among the bidders.

Interestingly, former IPS officer VV Laxminararyana has submitted a bid on behalf of a private company. The former bureaucrat handed over his bid papers to the steel plant CGM(Marketing) Satyanand on Saturday. Meanwhile, the RINL has extended the deadline for submission of bids for five days till April 20.

It may be noted that RINL had invited bids to provide working capital, raw materials and purchase products of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on March 27. The Telangana government owned Singareni Collieries Company had announced its intention to submit an EoI for the acquisition of the plant. A team of officials from Singareni Collieries in Telangana visited the steel plant on April 11. The company is yet to submit the bid.

