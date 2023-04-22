Volkswagen announces discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on selected models

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:16 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: If you are planning to get a new car to your home this month, then we are here to inform you that Volkswagen, one of the best brands, has announced a huge discount on selected 2022 and 2023 models. The reports say that Volkswagen is giving up to a Rs 1 lakh discount for the Virtus and Taigun.

Volkswagen Taigun discounts:

The highest discount is available on the Taigun Topline manual variant, and the lowest is on the Taigun Comfortline. The report says that the 2023 model year Taigun is now on sale for discounts of up to Rs 91,000. The Taigun Topline automatic variant has the highest discount. The maximum discount of up to Rs 40,000 is available for the 2023 model year Taigun, which now conforms with the BS6 Phase 2 regulations.

Volkswagen Virtus discounts:

The Virtus Highline manual version for the 2022 model year is the one with the highest discount, up to Rs. 1.03 lakh. For the automatic, The 2022 Virtus discount starts at Rs 20,000 for the automatic Virtus GT Plus variant. The discounts for the Virtus model year 2023 range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 65,000, depending on the variant. On models that adhere to the new Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms, discounts range between Rs 20,000-40,000.