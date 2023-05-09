Volkswagen India democratizes its perfomance line

Volkswagen India has launched its marquee ‘GT Limited Collection’ comprising of limited volumes of the Virtus GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual and the Taigun GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Democratizing it’s performance line, Volkswagen India has made the GT badge accessible for customers by introducing in demand manual transmission on the top of the line Virtus GT Plus that is powered by the 1.5l TSI EVO engine, a press release said.

The VW has also introduced 2 new variants of the Volkswagen Taigun including GT Plus MT and GT DSG with new exterior body colour ‘Lava Blue’ launched on the Virtus and Taigun across all variants

The German car manufacturer has launched its marquee ‘GT Limited Collection’ comprising of limited volumes of the Virtus GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in an exclusive ’Deep Black Pearl’ finish, the Taigun GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in ‘Deep Black Pearl’ and ‘Carbon Steel Matt’ finishes.

In addition, the Taigun GT Plus MT and Taigun GT Plus DSG have a new matte finish exterior body colour, Matte Carbon Steel Grey. Enhancing the sporty appeal further on the Performance line, Volkswagen India has introduced a Deep Black Pearl colour on the GT Plus variants of the Taigun & Virtus

In-line with Government regulations to enhance the adoption of safety among occupants, the seat belt reminder is now standard on the Taigun & Virtus manufactured from 1st April 2023, press release said.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, accessibility and customer centricity is the focus of our brand. Taking customer feedback on board, we have democratized the GT badge by enhancing the variant offerings on our Performance Line”.

Also Read Check out the list of car launches in May 2023