Vote for BRS to have KCR back, says KTR

Chandrashekhar Rao would reach a position to dictate terms in the State if the BRS won a majority of MP seats, he said while participating in corner meetings in different places of Sircilla town on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 06:41 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said if the people wanted BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao back in power, they should vote for the BRS candidates in the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Stating that the Congress party came to power by cheating the public with false promises, Rama Rao said the ruling party had implemented only one promise as against six guarantees.

Moreover, the State government had created a conflict between men and women by introducing the free traveling facility for women in RTC buses.

“Were the six guarantees implemented? Did farmers get their farm loans waived and did aged people get pensions?” he asked, stating that the double standards of the Congress party were exposed as it changed its stand after the assembly polls.

In the present digital era, it was possible to catch one lying within minutes, he said.

Condemning the filthy language used by Congress leaders to abuse Chandrashekhar Rao, who had achieved a separate Telangana State by putting his life at risk, Rama Rao also said the BJP was doing politics in the name of religion.

The Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples existed even before the BJP was formed, he said. Commenting on the BJP’s push for 400 seats, he asked why the people should vote for the saffron party which had done nothing for Telangana.