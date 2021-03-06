Voting for BJP is supporting fuel price hike: Jagadish Reddy

Minister said the TRS has fulfilled almost all its promises made in the elections manifesto, unlike other political parties which failed to implement their manifestos after coming to power

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Opposition parties have conspired to create confusion in the voters of graduates MLC elections by taking up false propaganda against the TRS government.

Speaking at a meeting of service pensioners held at Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said that the State government has no intention to create inconvenience to the employees and pensioners. Stating that the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) was right of the employees, he said it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic as the State government incurred Rs 40,000 crore loss in revenue collections. The State government was also committed to solve all the issues of the pensioners, he added.

The Minister said the TRS has fulfilled almost all its promises made in the elections manifesto, unlike other political parties which failed to implement their manifestos after coming to power. “The BJP has promised to bring back black money belonging to Indians from foreign banks and deposit it in the bank accounts of the people of the country, but ignored its promise after coming to power at the Centre. The policy decisions of Narendra Modi government including demonetisation and new farm laws were aimed at benefiting the corporate forces,” he said.

Asking the graduate voters to caste their vote to TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC elections, Jagadish Reddy said that voting to BJP candidate in the elections would be nothing but supporting the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders by the Modi government. Voting to TRS candidate would be supporting the welfare schemes and development of the State, he added.

He alleged that the opposition parties were also trying to confuse the graduates and get their votes in the MLC elections by taking up false propaganda against the state government. He opined that the cheap tactics of the opposition parties would not work before the educated persons.

