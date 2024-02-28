VVS Laxman meets Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar

By ANI Published Date - 28 February 2024, 03:45 PM

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Wednesday met Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at a ceremony to felicitate the legacy of cricket coach and former Navy official late MR Baig.

The Navy chief will be felicitating the family of Baig today.

Some of the cricketers trained by Baig include VVS Laxman, MSK Prasad, Ravi Shastri, Venkatesh Prasad, Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Azharuddin at some point of their careers.

In 134 Tests for India, VVS scored 8,781 runs at an average of 45.97, with 17 centuries and 56 fifties. His best score is 281.

VVS also played 86 ODIs for India, scoring 2,338 runs at an average of 30.76, with six centuries and 10 fifties in 83 innings. His best score is 131.