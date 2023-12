Hyderabad’s Ritvik wins Maestro Below 1500 Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Medal winners of the Maestro Below 1500 Chess Tournament in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s CR Ritvik won the 46th Maestro Below 1500 Chess Tournament held at Maestro Chess Academy Attapur, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ritvik scored 6 points out of 7 rounds to grab top honours. C Abhishek Varma of Maharashtra finished runner-up, who also finished with 6 points.

G Srivallabhaditya from Hyderabad, with 5.5 points, settled for second runner-up position.

Results: Final Ranking: 1. C R Ritvik (6), 2 Chittari Abhishek Varma (6), 3. Garimella Srivallabhaditya (5.5), 4. Rama Anjaneyulu RVSS (5), 5. Mihir Chandra Loke (5), 6. Nanditha V (5), 7. Vinay Kumar Goud Chenna (4.5), 8. Sasi Hasini Chintala (4.5), 9. Yashvi Jain (4), 10. Sahejdeep Kaur (4); Age Group Winners: U-7 Girls: Nithya Konduri; U-7 Boys: 1. Saathvik Chakravarthy Ramayanam, 2. Velvendhan R; U-9 Boys: 1. Hartejpal Singh, 2. Manas Arunsritej, 3. Suhas Kalapatapu; U-11 Boys: 1. Sundar Divij, 2. Pranavaaditya G, 3. Srivatsav V; Girls: 1. Bruhathi K 2. Aarohi Mathur 3. Aaditri A Maheswari; U-13 Boys: 1. Sai Srihann G, 2. Mohiti Venkata Sai G, 3. Hriday Mundada; Girls: 1. Shivamshika G 2. Vamshika L 3. Anmol Mathur; Best Veteran: Vijayendrakumar DN.