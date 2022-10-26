| Wake Up The Kashmora In You With This Drag Halloween Event

Wake up the Kashmora in you with this Drag Halloween event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:39 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Let’s awake Kashmora! Dragvanti and the Fire fly community are coming back to bring a special ‘Drag Halloween’ event. This time the drag gets bhootiya!

The annual Halloween party is here and Hyderabad is all set to celebrate Halloween with drag. Kashmora Night, as the name suggests, is where the drag demons rise from the grave. Join the event and get spooked by supernatural performances from drag performers on the decks. Entry fees for this queer-inclusive and kid-friendly event is Rs 199.

The Halloween event will have a line-up of drag performances, magic shows, music and dance performances to spread awareness about the new beginning, with a twist of art. People are encouraged to come dressed up in their Halloween costumes and creative facemasks to spend quality time with family and friends.

The event will be hosted at the newly-opened Paarma Raama Cafe to celebrate the idea of Halloween—Indian style! Wear your scariest costume and get ready for an experience of a lifetime.

What: Kashmora Night

Where: Paarma Raama, Road No 41, Jubilee Hills

When: October 30

Time: 6 pm onwards