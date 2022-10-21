Multi-designer store ‘RAH’ opens its doors for shoppers’ exclusive wedding shopping needs

Published Date - 03:20 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: The sisters-in-law duo, Pooja Reddy and Akhila Reddy, opened their first multi-designer store ‘RAH’ above Ratnadeep on Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills.

Customers generally get attracted to fascinating accessories and multi-designer stores are high in demand as they provide a platform for many designers to showcase and monetise their creations. ‘RAH’ brings you a fine hoard of designer labels under one roof. The store is a luxury showroom of couture, bridal designs and exquisite jewellery with a dedicated space for formal and occasional wear for men and women.

Each ensemble is a unique meld, infused with Indian inspirations. Designers at RAH imbibe the richness of Indian heritage suffused with cutting-edge design making every garment a modern masterpiece, making it the most happening new worthy store located in an attractive ambience.

Speaking on this occasion, Pooja Reddy said, “Our store is special because most other stores stock only bridal designs while it becomes too hard to find right outfits and accessories for the rest of the family. Here my sister in-law Akhila Reddy and I personally experienced it, and we didn’t find any store in that multi-model feature. So, we opened a one-stop solution store for all marriage shopping with great passion.”

“We got almost 50 designers across India. The price ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh. We also have casual wear and couture collections, besides special silver jewellery from lucknow,” she added.