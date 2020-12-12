Walmart plans to triple exports from India

India is already one of Walmart’s top sourcing markets, with annual exports worth about $3 billion

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: Walmart is planning to triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027. This will provide a significant boost to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in India, alongside ongoing efforts such as the Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programmes.

The expansion in sourcing will include helping develop hundreds of new suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health & wellness, and general merchandise, along with apparel, homeware and other key Indian export categories.

“As an international retailer that brings value to customers and communities worldwide, Walmart understands that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. And we see huge potential for Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity Walmart provides,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc. said.

To accelerate its India exports, Walmart will strengthen development of the supply chain ecosystem in India, both by boosting existing exporters and by expanding the nation’s pool of export-ready businesses.

India is already one of Walmart’s top sourcing markets, with annual exports worth about $3 billion. India-made apparel, homeware, jewellery, hardlines and other popular products currently reach customers in 14 markets, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the United Kingdom.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .