| Want To Delete Your Threads Account Dont If You Love Your Ig

Want to delete your Threads account? Don’t, if you love your IG

Meta is not allowing its users to delete their Threads account, without automatically also deleting their Instagram account.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Meta‘s Twitter-like platform Threads went live recently. And like many others, you may have also installed and logged into the platform just to check it out.

But if your cup of curiosity is filled and you now want out, wait and think before you delete your account. Because for now, once you create a Threads account there is no going back.

Meta is not allowing its users to delete their Threads account, without automatically also deleting their Instagram account. “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,” reads a note in Threads’ privacy policy.

It literally says, ‘Threads, an Instagram app’ on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To sign into Threads, it is mandatory that a user has an Instagram account.

Thankfully, according to reports, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said that they are looking into a way to delete Threads account without having to do away with Instagram.

Quite clearly for many of us, our Instagram accounts are too precious, as users carefully curate beautiful pictures and videos on their accounts over the years. The profiles are more like a stroll down memory lane.

So if you want to get rid of Threads but keep your IG rolling, unfortunately, all you have to do is wait.