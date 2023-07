THREADS-Instagram’s New App | Meta Threads Vs Twitter | Telangana Today

Let's discuss whether Threads has the potential to replace Twitter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: We have some exciting news to share with you. Instagram has just launched a new app called ‘Threads,’ which aims to directly compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.

