Want to elevate Sreenidi Deccan to the elite of Indian football: William Alves

After a few substitute appearances, William was given his first start in the 5-0 victory over TRAU where he did everything except get on the scoresheet but in the next game against Rajasthan United, the goal came from a scrappy corner but they call count.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:29 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: William Alves de Oliveira’s journey at Sreenidi Deccan Football Club has taken time to kick start but the well-travelled Brazilian forward is looking to the future after scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Rajasthan United in the I-League.

In a career that has taken him from Brazil to Saudi Arabia via Portugal and Slovenia, William is settling in well in Hyderabad. “I am very happy with my adaptation here in India – it is a very welcoming country,” he said. “The club has given me all the support so that I can play my best football and in a short time, I have already made great friends which has helped a lot in the beginning of this adaptation.”

Having left Brazilian top tier side Coritiba FC in 2022, William turned out for lower league club Ferroviario but a lack of game time resulted in a lack of match fitness and that in turn delayed his return to full-fledged action for Sreenidi Deccan FC.

“I have adapted to the physicality of the league and picked up the pace of the game. I feel 100 per cent ready to help the team,” he said.

“We never forget the first goals we score and even more so in that particular moment,” he grinned. “I was very happy with the goal and being able to help our team in some way with the victory.”

Sreenidi Deccan FC finished runners-up in the I-League last season and currently sit atop the points table alongside Mohammedan SC and William has set ambitious targets for the club and himself. “My first objective is to elevate the club to the elite of Indian football and the other goals will follow naturally with the help of my companions,” he concluded.